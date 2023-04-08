BBC pundit lauds Harry Kane as Tottenham beat Brighton











Harry Kane struck a typical winner for Tottenham today as the north London side saw off Brighton and Hove Albion in Premier League action.

The Engliand skipper hit the back of the net with around 15 minutes remaining to ensure Spurs remain firmly on track to seal a Champions League place come the end of the season.

Kane’s strike ensured Brighton will now need to produce a minor miracle to challenge for a top four place themselves.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The best

Of course, Tottenham’s own hopes hinge on Kane being in fine form. The striker’s quality has always kept Tottenham in the hunt and his finish today was that of a player right at the top of his game.

And watching on for the BBC, former PL striker Dion Dublin commented on Kane being the best in the world at what he does.

“Harry Kane is late to the party. It’s on his right foot, he is always going to hit the target,” Dublin said.

“He is lethal. Best in the world.”

Kane’s strike means Tottenham are three points behind Manchester United and Newcaslte in the race for the Champions League spots.

TBR’s View: Kane remains sheer class

Anyone who ever doubts Kane’s quality in front of goal is just being repeatedly shut down. If Erling Haaland wasn’t having the season he is with City, Kane’s class would be being discussed more.

Dublin is right on the money here. Kane is one of – if not the best – in the world at the moment.

Tottenham look like they are going to remain in the hunt for the top four right until the very last kicks. And as usual, Kane’s goals will be asbolutely vital.