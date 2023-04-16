BBC pundit lauds 21-year-old Arsenal player during first-half vs West Ham











Matthew Upson has lauded Gabriel Martinelli for the ‘beautiful’ cross which led to Arsenal going 2-0 up against West Ham before the dramatic comeback on Sunday.

The BBC pundit was speaking as the Gunners cruised into what appeared to be another comfortable lead. Mikel Arteta’s men were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes at the London Stadium.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Of course, what happened next will have been devastating for Arsenal fans. But the Gunners can take some confidence from the fact that they, once again, played some astonishing football in the opening minutes.

Upson praises Martinelli after assist in Arsenal draw

And one of those who made a real impact during the early stages was Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian played a superb cross towards the back post for Martin Odegaard to run onto. And the Norwegian was able to make the most of the chance, volleying past Lukasz Fabianski.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was a classy finish from Odegaard. But Upson also made sure to praise Martinelli for the assist.

“It’s shocking defending at the back post,” he told BBC Sport.

“Martin Odegaard just ghosts to the far post and Martinelli whips it in, there’s a beautiful flight on the cross and West Ham just go to sleep.

“They don’t lock in and leave Odegaard completely unmarked. He strolls in and just side-foots it, opens his body out.

“Arsenal absolutely cruising.”

Arsenal will struggle to take any positives from the performance and the result. After scoring the second goal, they seemed to become over confident. And that allowed West Ham to start landing punches of their own.

There is still some way to go in the Premier League title race. It is still in Arsenal’s hands. And they have been so good throughout the campaign.

Martinelli is definitely one of those who is enjoying the season of his life. His assist on Sunday was his 19th goal involvement of the campaign in the Premier League. And he now has three assists in his last three.

Arsenal have enough quality to get themselves across the line. But Mikel Arteta is facing a huge task to try and pick his ranks up after what happened against West Ham.