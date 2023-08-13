Clinton Morrison has heaped praise on Yves Bissouma during the second-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Brentford on Sunday, claiming that the midfielder has been brilliant.

Morrison was speaking to BBC Radio Five Live as Tottenham gave a very good account of themselves in their first Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou – as well as the first since Harry Kane’s departure this week.

Yves Bissouma was handed a start in the middle of the park alongside Oliver Skipp. The Mali international endured a tough first campaign in North London. He struggled with injury and only showed flashes of his class following his switch from Brighton.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But he looked to be back to his best on Sunday. Tottenham were incredibly bright. And Bissouma really shone, particularly in the second-half.

Morrison lauds Bissouma after Tottenham display

Some of his touches were outrageously good. And he appeared to deal with the midfield battle with real ease. It was a real reminder of how good he can be.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Certainly, Morrison was really impressed by what he saw from the 26-year-old as the second-half reached the halfway stage.

“Bissouma has been excellent in the second half, dominating that midfield, Maddison too in the pockets,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“Richarlison will be disappointed, he needs to be going hard and low there, it was a comfortable save.”

It could be huge for Tottenham if Postecoglou can get the best out of Bissouma. He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during the latter stages of his time with Brighton.

Things really did not work during his first season with Spurs. But that was the case for so many of the squad last term. It was such a disappointing campaign for the club, who were saved by Kane’s goals.

Tottenham spent a hefty sum to bring him to North London. His performance in Sunday’s clash with Brentford suggests that he is now ready to justify that fee over the coming months.