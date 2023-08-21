Martin Keown has suggested that Michail Antonio is almost perfect for the lone striker role after his performance for West Ham United in their win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Keown was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after David Moyes’ men picked up their first league win of the campaign, securing a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio reminded everyone of how good he could be in the win. The 33-year-old may have felt that he had something of a point to prove after an underwhelming year in the top-flight last season.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And he gave Chelsea a torrid time on Sunday. He was able to drive West Ham up the field with the visitors attempting to apply pressure by dominating possession.

Keown lauds Antonio after West Ham win

And of course, he got his reward with a brilliant goal. He latched onto a pass from James Ward-Prowse – who marked his debut with two assists following his switch from Southampton – and found the bottom corner with an emphatic strike.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Chelsea defence struggled to contain Antonio, particularly in the second-half. And Martin Keown suggested that the £7 million Jamaica international was the ideal player to lead the line for the Hammers in that particular game.

“Great personality, great character. A real giant,” he told Match of the Day 2. “And he’s becoming a really good lone striker, he’s almost perfect for the role, particularly when West Ham want to sit back deep as they did in that low-block, absorb all that pressure. And then on the break, he runs the channels absolutely brilliantly. So strong.”

Hammers cannot get carried away while window remains open

It will be interesting to see if West Ham make a move for another striker in the final stages of the summer transfer window. Neither Antonio or Danny Ings were prolific in the league last year. And Gianluca Scamacca has already moved on.

Antonio showed what he is capable of on Sunday. But West Ham will not want some of the same stress which came in last season where they were in the relegation conversation for a fair while.

There were definitely promising signs against Chelsea. Ward-Prowse is clearly going to make an impact. And players such as Antonio are really going to benefit.

But West Ham fans will surely not want the club to get carried away too much with the win while the window remains open.