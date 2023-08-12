BBC pundit issues verdict on Lionesses’ Alessia Russo after England vs Colombia

BBC pundit Karen Bardsley has praised Lionesses hero Alessia Russo for a ‘fantastic’ goal as England beat Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Sarina Wiegman’s team met Las Chicas Superpoderosas in the last of the four quarter-finals at Stadium Australia, Sydney. But the heavy favourites to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup fell behind to the surprise package of the tournament. Leicy Santos hit just before the break.

Santos caught Mary Earps ought as her shot-cum-cross flew over the Lionesses goalkeeper in the 44th minute. She struck with Colombia’s first shot on target but Lauren Hemp ensured England were not behind for long. The Lionesses pulled level six minutes into stoppage time.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Alessia Russo sent England into the World Cup semi-finals

Russo had a chance to draw the Lionesses level but Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez had the effort covered. Yet the 28-year-old failed to deal with the striker’s tame effort and gifted the ball to Hemp to prod home. Perez would also later leave the action in the 68th minute.

Natalia Giraldo would not deny Russo her goal in Sydney, though, as the new Arsenal signing put the Lionesses ahead. The 24-year-old put England 2-1 up against Colombia in the 63rd minute after great work from Georgia Stanway to work her pass through Daniela Arias’ legs.

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Karen Bardsley was full of praise for the Lionesses hero

England still needed a slice of luck for Stanway’s pass to reach Russo but the Lionesses hero made no mistake to beat Colombia’s replacement goalkeeper, Giraldo. The attacker showed great awareness to pick a spot and fire home. It was fully deserved for all of her hard work.

The goal proved to be the winner, as well. England will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Wednesday after Russo’s goal ensured the Lionesses beat Colombia. And former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Bardsley was full of praise for the attacker’s performance.

Photo by Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“She knows where the goal is,” Bardsley said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “She has an absolute killer instinct. The ball falls to her, a fantastically well struck ball across the goal.

“A great finish and a great pass from Georgia Stanway to find the feet of Alessia Russo. She strikes it past the outstretched foot of Catalina Perez. What a fantastic finish from Russo.”