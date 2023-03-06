BBC pundit intrigued by Bernardo Silva comments on Arsenal











Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he found the post-match comments from Bernardo Silva this weekend very interesting after the Manchester City star talked about the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The title race could potentially go down to the wire. City closed the gap to two points by beating Newcastle United 2-0 early on on Saturday. It was a statement of intent ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It was Bernardo who scored the vital goal in the second-half at the Etihad Stadium. And it seems that something he said after the game really caught Crooks’ eye.

Crooks intrigued by Bernardo Silva discussing Arsenal

The Portuguese discussed the gap between the two sides at the top of the table. And Crooks noted how his comments differed with what he heard said by his manager, Pep Guardiola.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

“Silva’s post-match comments were also very interesting,” he told BBC Sport. “Unlike his manager who insists they are only concerned with their own results, Silva was quick to point out that Arsenal are very much on their mind and acutely aware the Gunners are five points clear. Any slip up now by City and it’s curtains.”

Of course, City’s players could not have imagined what would follow later in the afternoon. Bournemouth scored the opening goal inside 10 seconds at the Emirates.

At that stage, few would have been surprised to hear that Arsenal would still win. But it was not a straightforward path towards a comeback for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Cherries would score again in the second-half to take a 2-0 lead.

Arsenal would fight back. However, as the 97th minute loomed, the game was level at 2-2. Thankfully for the league leaders, Reiss Nelson was able to find the back of the net with a thunderous drive from the edge of the box to send the Emirates into pandemonium.

We are starting to reach the stage where Arsenal have to be considered favourites, despite their inexperience in this position.

But there is absolutely no question that that meeting at the Etihad Stadium in April is looking set to be a massive fixture.