BBC pundit hails 21-year-old Everton ace ‘playing at a very good level’

Everton defender Nathan Patterson has been described by BBC Sport’s Steven Thompson as a talent “playing at a very good level”.

The Toffees and Scotland talent earned praise as his nation cruised to a 3-0 win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Patterson has been a regular for Everton this season, playing every minute of the Blues’ Premier League campaign so far.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 21-year-old also got 45 minutes under his belt in Everton’s 2-1 League Cup second-round win over Doncaster.

Patterson has also won 14 caps for Scotland, a great achievement considering his young age.

However, the Everton gem is currently being kept out of the starting XI by Brentford’s Aaron Hickey.

Thompson believes the Toffees talent and his Bees counterpart will enjoy a good battle for the right wing-back starting berth.

He told BBC Sportsound, as per the BBC Sport website: “It’ll be an interesting battle over the next few years, that right wing-back berth.

“Hickey and Patterson are both good players playing at a very good level. Aaron Hickey has the shirt just now and he’s done nothing wrong.

“Patterson will be pushing him all the way.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear praise about Patterson, who’s a top talent with a bright future ahead of him.

Hopefully he can help Everton move up the table after a difficult start.

And in terms of his place in the Scotland team, he’s surely a shoo-in for the squad if/when they make it to the Euros.