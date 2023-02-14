BBC pundit delivers emphatic Pape Matar Sarr verdict in Tottenham first half v Milan











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr earned praise from BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin in the first half of Spurs’ Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Tottenham went into the last-16 game without three of their main midfielders, due to injury and suspension.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are both injured, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was suspended for the trip to Milan.

This led to Spurs boss Antonio Conte naming a central midfield duo of Sarr and Oliver Skipp.

Ahead of the match, there were fears that the duo’s relative lack of experience could’ve seen them struggle against Milan.

However, both Sarr and Skipp gave good accounts of themselves in the first half.

Sarr was particularly impressive, showing great composure on the ball and delivering some well-timed challenges.

Nevin liked what he saw from the 20-year-old, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “Sarr is coming into the game much more.

“He is a big physical lad and there is good intelligence about him.

“I thought he might have been overwhelmed tonight, doesn’t look like it.”

Tottenham trailed 1-0 at the break, Brahim Diaz opening the scoring after just seven minutes.

The Spain international headed in on the rebound after a stunning save from Spurs deputy goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

However, Antonio Conte’s charges improved as the game went on, boding well for the second half.

So far so good for Sarr. Hopefully the next few weeks and months will see him establish himself as a first-teamer at Spurs.

Even if that’s not the case just yet, it shouldn’t be long until the outstanding talent gets a rise on his £20,000-a-week salary.