BBC pundit criticises Pickford during first-half of Everton clash











Clinton Morrison has criticised Jordan Pickford for getting in the face of referees after the Everton goalkeeper was left frustrated by an early challenge on him during their clash with Nottingham Forest – in comments to BBC Radio 5 Live.

It proved to be a positive start to the game at the City Ground for Sean Dyche’s side. Dwight McNeil won a penalty after a needless challenge from Jonjo Shelvey. And Demarai Gray was able to convert the chance.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Forest’s early chances came from set-pieces. And that led to one moment which annoyed Pickford. The England international was forced to flap at the ball under pressure from both Chris Wood and Joe Worrall.

Morrison criticises Pickford

The referee gave Everton the free-kick. But Pickford seemingly wanted to make it clear that he wanted more protection from the officials.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, the way he went about his complaints seemed to irk Morrison.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Pickford always gets involved! He’s a great goalkeeper and I rate him so highly but why does he always get involved and go up to referees?

“It’s frustrating to see, I understand outfield players doing it but why do it as a goalkeeper?

“I can’t talk because I was worse than him though!”

Pickford is just one of those players opposition fans love to dislike. But that is important to Everton. When you annoy and anger the other side, you stand a better chance of throwing them off of their game.

The 28-year-old is something of a master of the dark arts. But when you are down that end of the table, you need to find a way to give yourself any advantage possible.

It also creates a thought in the referee’s mind that the pressure put on Pickford from set-pieces needs to be monitored.

Officials will surely argue that they do not work like that. But they are only human. And with the physicality some of Forest’s players have, it must be impossible not to keep a close eye on the jostling inside the penalty area.