BBC pundit criticises Mo Salah for missed Liverpool penalty v Arsenal today











It was another hugely entertaining encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal today as the two PL giants played out a fine 90 minutes.

The Gunners were looking to make a real statement and lay down their flag when it came to the Premier League title chase. Liverpool, meanwhile, were hoping for a big win to give them a boost before the final games of the season.

Key for Liverpool, of course, is Mo Salah. And the Egyptian forward had quite the day once again at Anfield today.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts after missing a penalty kick as Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After missing a golden chance early on, Salah then got a goal back for Liverpool just before half-time. However, he then missed a penalty midway through the second 45 minutes, as he dragged his effort wide.

And watching on for the BBC, former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin said there was no way Salah should be missing the target.

“Not only has he missed it. He hasn’t hit the target. It’s a criminal offence. He’s so much better than that,” Dublin said.

Salah has been so reliable for Liverpool over the years from the spot. The fact he missed completely was a bit of a shocker.

TBR’s View: Salah penalty miss will not deter him

Some players take penalties all their careers and miss them and come back for more. Mo Salah will be the same, this won’t stop him taking them in the future.

Salah’s record for Liverpool from the spot has been so impeccable over the years that there’s no reason why he shouldn’t keep putting himself forward.

Of course, on the day, Salah’s miss felt massive. Liverpool were just dominating the game and the penalty going in would have made a big difference. For Arsenal, it was another stroke of luck that most title winning teams need across the course of a season.