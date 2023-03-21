BBC pundit completely disagrees with Micah Richards' claim on Antonio Conte











BBC pundits Chris Sutton and Micah Richards were in complete disagreement as they discussed Antonio Conte and his outburst after Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-3 draw last weekend.

Spurs went 3-1 up against Southampton on Saturday and a win looked like a formality at that point. However, the North Londoners couldn’t hold on and ended up drawing the game.

Conte, unsurprisingly, was furious after the fixture, and he took it out on the players, the owner and the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

BBC pundits Chris Sutton and Micah Richards disagree on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte‘s rant on Saturday has divided opinion in the footballing world.

Some feel he just stated facts that no other Tottenham manager over the years has dared to say in public, while others feel he was bang out of order and deserves to be sacked immediately.

Micah Richards hailed Conte for what he did. He branded the press conference as ‘astonishing’ and ‘brilliant’ and claimed that he absolutely loved his honest verdict.

Chris Sutton, however, wasn’t having any of that.

He said on BBC’s Monday Night Club: “I really don’t agree with you about him being open and hammering the players and calling them selfish, Micah. It’s terrible leadership, that’s what it is.

“Players in that dressing room will be thinking now, do you know what, the manager he doesn’t have our back. Whatever anybody is saying about Tottenham this season it is a really important end to the season.

“There may be a lot of players within that dressing room who downed tools for him now. Why would you want to play for this guy now? They need to make a decision.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

It looks like Tottenham’s board agree with Sutton over Richards here.

The Telegraph reported last night that Spurs are set to part ways with Conte this week following his outburst on Saturday. The club are far from happy with his comments, and it looks like there’s no way back.

Conte definitely said things that were true in his explosive rant, but there’s a time and place to do that, and a press conference after a bad result is just not it.

Tottenham are set to sack Conte this week and that’s the best outcome for all parties.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all