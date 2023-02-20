Garth Crooks fuming with Mikel Arteta and suggests he reimburses the TV companies











Mikel Arteta has been in the headlines again this weekend after his Arsenal side finally won out in a frantic clash with Aston Villa.

Two late goals ensured the Gunners took all three points back down the M1 to London. However, it could have been so different and on another day, Villa might have won it.

Of course, Arteta was already moaning before and after the game. The Arsenal boss believing his side were being harshly treated having played Wednesday to then have to play again early on Saturday.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

But writing for the BBC, Garth Crooks thinks Arteta needs to pipe down. That, or give some money back to the TV companies who are paying clubs so handsomely to be on TV in the first place.

“Perhaps Arteta’s argument would have more validity if his team had lost to Aston Villa, a game which also turned out to be a classic. It provided his team with an opportunity to bounce back from their midweek defeat against City and reinstate themselves at the top of the table,” Crooks wrote.

“Arteta could continue with his crusade and return a proportion of the vast amount of money his club receives for fulfilling that fixture back to the television companies. But I can’t see that happening any time soon, can you?”

Arteta earns around £160k-a-week at Arsenal, making him one of the highest paid managers in the league.

TBR’s View: Arteta is getting a bad reputation

He never seems to be out of the headlines. Arteta is slowly building a reputation for himself as one of the game’s serial complainers and it’s not a good look.

He’s been criticised by Dermot Gallagher for how he went off when mocking Simon Hooper. And this from Crooks is another scathing attack from the outside on the Gunners boss.

Arsenal are going along nice. But Arteta’s antics are threatening to upset things a bit at times and it’s a fine line he is walking right now in some aspects.