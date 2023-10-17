BBC pundit claims 24-year-old Arsenal player is genuinely ‘world-class’

BBC pundit Charlie Adam has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is genuinely a ‘world-class’ player.

Adam has been speaking on The Monday Night Club and singled out Odegaard for high praise.

Odegaard has been central to Arsenal’s success over the past year and is once again enjoying a positive season.

The 24-year-old has already netted three times and provided one assist in eight Premier League appearances so far.

Yet, he suffered heartache during the international break as Norway missed out on automatic qualification for the Euros after a 1-0 defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Photo by Maja Hitij – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The defeat saw Scotland qualify for next year’s tournament and Norway will now have to gain a spot in the playoffs.

But former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam believes Norway have two world-class players in their squad, with one of them being Odegaard.

Adam says Odegaard is ‘world-class’

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam discussed Scotland qualifying for the Euros ahead of Norway.

“You’d say about Norway, I’m saying they’ve got two world-class players in [Erling] Haaland and Odegaard,” the Scotsman said.

“They’re 41st in the world, we’re 31st in the world. So, we’d still be expected to beat Norway.

He added: “Are we the second-best team in the group? Yeah, they’ve got two exceptional players but we’ve got a group of players who are very good together.”

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Odegaard has proven over the past couple of years that he’s amongst the world’s best in terms of creative midfielders.

He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last season and was unfortunate to miss out on the title.

Arsenal boast a wealth of talented players but it could be argued that Odegaard, alongside Bukayo Saka, are the two truly world-class talents in the squad.