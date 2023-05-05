BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts result of Man City vs Leeds after Sam Allardyce appointment











Leeds United will take on Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow in what will be Sam Allardyce’s first game back, and Chris Sutton has revealed his prediction for the game.

The Whites decided to sack Javi Gracia this week, just over two months after hiring him. Big Sam has been given the task to save Leeds from relegation, and he has been in this position plenty of times before.

However, his first game back is against the league leaders and defending champions, Manchester City. Sutton has had his say on BBC Sport.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts Man City vs Leeds United

Leeds United have been really poor recently.

The Whites have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League, conceding 28 goals in the process. That is a shocking run of form, and it’s no surprise that Gracia was shown the door.

Leeds are currently 17th in the table, level on points with Nottingham Forest, who are a place below them. The risk of relegation is very, very high, and their remaining fixtures are far from easy.

Sam Allardyce knows the size of the job at hand, and he still seems to be backing himself to get Leeds to safety. Sutton, however, thinks he’ll get off to a losing start tomorrow.

He wrote: “So, new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he is up there with any manager in the Premier League, along with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. I guess we will find out on Saturday if Sam is right.

“City found it harder than I expected to break down West Ham on Wednesday, but eventually found a way through.

“I really can’t see the Leeds defence putting up the same kind of resistance, and this might be a game where City wrap the game up early before taking their foot off the gas.”

Sutton’s prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Leeds United

Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce – Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

TBR View:

If you’re a new manager coming into a job where every point is crucial, the last team you want to face in your first game is Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been unbelievable recently. They’ve won nine games in a row in the Premier League, and we just can’t see who could possibly stop them.

Allardyce will have his defence extremely organised for the game tomorrow. He will make it as difficult as possible for City, but it won’t surprise us at all if Erling Haaland and co make it look easy.

It will be interesting to see what will happen tomorrow, but it really is good to have Big Sam back on the touchline.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

