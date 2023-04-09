BBC pundit can't slams Van Dijk and Robertson during Liverpool v Arsenal











Liverpool and Arsenal played out a hugely entertaining affair at Anfield this afternoon to bring the weekend’s Premier League action to a close.

Arsenal had threatened to romp clear in the game early on but a Liverpool fightback thanks to a Mo Salah goal saw the game on a knife edge at one stage heading into the break.

Salah’s goal was much-needed for Liverpool at the time. It came after some more woeful defending from Jurgen Klopp’s side had seen Gabriel Jesus nod home completely unmarked.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And watching on for the BBC, former PL striker Dion Dublin criticised both Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson for their roles in allowing Jesus to be in so much space.

“I cant believe Gabriel Jesus has got a free header six yards out. Virgil van Dijk has got to look over his shoulder. Andy Robertson has got to talk to him,” Dublin said.

Jesus’s goal was laid on by Gabriel Martinelli, who had another fine game playing in the Arsenal front three.

Liverpool’s defending, though, as Dublin pointed out, left a lot to be desired at times and certainly helped the Gunners out.

TBR’s View: Liverpool need to be better

The poor marking from Liverpool’s defence here all but summed them up this season. It was slack and lapse and once again, cost them a goal.

For Gabriel Jesus, it was good movement and the ideal way to get on the scoresheet. But if you’re Jurgen Klopp, you are looking at the likes of Van Dijk and more to be switched on far better.

Van Dijk has looked a shadow of his best this season. Robertson, too, has been caught out many times defensively.

Looking ahead to next season, Liverpool simply need to be better defensively. Similar drops in concentration like we saw today will simply lead to more struggles.