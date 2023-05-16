BBC pundit baffled by £15m Tottenham player's lack of work-rate











BBC pundit Charlie Adam has criticised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for his work-rate.

Hojbjerg has struggled to produce his early-season form over the past few weeks and has come under some criticism as a result.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer for Spurs during the campaign’s early stages. But it’s fair to say that his form has dipped since Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a season-ending injury.

Spurs lack creative players in the middle of the park and without Bentancur, they have two similar players in Hojbjerg and Skipp.

And Charlie Adam feels the Danish midfielder just ‘walks around’ and does what he wants on the pitch for Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Adam baffled by Hojbjerg’s work-rate

Adam appeared BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club and was speaking about ‘midfield enforcers’.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes all the top clubs have a dominant holding midfielder, including Rodri at Manchester City and Casemiro at United.

But he admitted that he doesn’t think Hojbjerg is that type of player for Tottenham.

“Tottenham I’m not too sure about,” Adam said. “He does what he wants to do [Hojbjerg]. He just walks around.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Hojbjerg has proven to be a reliable performer for Spurs ever since he made the £15 million switch from Southampton.

But there are doubts over his ability to play at the very top level. Many expected the Dane to lose his place in the side to Yves Bissouma this season.

Yet, with Bissouma underperforming in his debut campaign, Hojbjerg has once again been a mainstay.

There’s no denying that Hojbjerg is a capable midfielder. But if Spurs really want to push on, he doesn’t seem to be of the required level to be a starter every week.

Show all