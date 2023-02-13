BBC pundit backs 'fantastic' PL boss for Tottenham job if Conte leaves











Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur could do a lot worse than appoint Brendan Rodgers in the summer should Antonio Conte decide to leave the club.

Rodgers has endured an incredibly difficult campaign with Leicester City. The Foxes, until recently, have been on the periphery of the relegation discussion in the Premier League. However, they now look ready to take themselves out of that particular fight.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester won 4-1 against Spurs at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. It was a stunning victory. And Tottenham were fortunate that the margin of victory was not greater.

Tottenham told to consider Rodgers

It was a sickener for Spurs. Of course, they went into the game off the back of an amazing victory over Manchester City. That had appeared to be a potential turning point in their campaign.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

But any optimism from that win will have now evaporated. And with that, the spotlight will soon likely be back on the future of Conte in North London.

As things stand, his contract expires in the summer. And it really does feel, from the outside, that he is just as likely to leave as he is to stay and sign a new deal.

Should he walk away, Crooks believes that the Leicester boss deserves to be considered.

“A few weeks ago, Leicester were struggling but they weren’t panicking. I was particularly struck by the relaxed nature of manager Brendan Rodgers in his post-match interviews, which is always a good sign that managers are in control of the situation,” he told BBC Sport.

“Rodgers is a good coach and there is no doubt he seems to have got Iheanacho back to his best again. We know the Nigeria international can score goals but he is at his best when his touch is good, he sees the pass and is generally wreaking havoc in opposition defences.

“And that is precisely what he did against Tottenham. If Conte were to leave Spurs at the end of the season, they could do much worse than installing Rodgers at the helm in his place.”

Leicester boss would surely consider Spurs job

Rodgers has always been an ambitious manager. He took the Liverpool job early on in his managerial career. And he was ready to leave Celtic to get back into the Premier League when Leicester came calling.

So you would imagine that the chance to join Tottenham would appeal. He is a ‘fantastic‘ coach who will want to test himself amongst the heavyweights again.

And while he is not everyone’s cup of tea, he would arguably be a decent choice if Tottenham did need a successor for Conte in the summer.