BBC pundit amazed by one Alexander Isak moment in Newcastle win

Troy Deeney has lauded Alexander Isak after Newcastle United’s win over Tottenham on Sunday, insisting that any young player should watch one moment in the second-half where he managed to regain possession inside his own half.

Deeney was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the Magpies demolished Cristian Stellini’s side at St James’ Park. It was one of those performances which is likely to be talked about for years to come.

Newcastle were absolutely sensational. They were 5-0 up inside 21 minutes. And they would have been able to coast their way across the line against an abject Spurs side.

Deeney lauds Isak after Newcastle win

But they did not give up. And Alexander Isak epitomised that – as Deeney noted. The pundit picked out one moment during the second-half where the Swede lost possession as he slipped in the Tottenham half.

Spurs then attempted to break. But within a few moments, Isak had picked himself up, sprinted 20 yards and quickly managed to win the ball back.

Of course, Isak scored twice in the victory. But Deeney seemed almost just as impressed by the desire he showed to regain possession in that moment.

“From a striker’s point of view, this is wonderful play,” he told Match of the Day 2. “And any young kid should watch this. Isak scored two goals, could have easily given it away, doesn’t, brushes him off. Gives the pass, doesn’t get involved and could easily get the ball back again and be back on goal.”

Isak has had to be patient following his switch to Tyneside. Injuries delayed him really showing what he could do for Eddie Howe’s side.

But his numbers this season are outstanding. He has 10 goals in 15 Premier League appearances. But he has only started 11 times.

He also has seven in his last seven. Any concerns over whether Newcastle have taken a gamble making him their record signing may have already been put to bed.

Of course, the goals could simply be a sign of a purple patch and he will have to prove that he can do it over a longer period.

But the moment Deeney picked out is almost as encouraging as the goals. It shows that he is ready to work so hard for the side.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle have been top-four contenders for much of this season. And yet, the directions they seem to be heading in could not be more different.