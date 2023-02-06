BBC pundit amazed by display of Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma











Garth Crooks has lauded reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma and told BBC Sport that the Japan international may be Brighton’s most exciting player since the 1970s.

Brighton have certainly had little problem moving on from Leandro Trossard, who, of course, joined Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Seagulls have won three and drawn one of their four Premier League games since losing to the Gunners. And Mitoma has been a key part of their success, scoring four in their last five.

Crooks lauds Arsenal target Mitoma

That included a winner against Bournemouth on Saturday. And that prompted Crooks to include the 25-year-old in his team of the week. And he suggested that few Brighton players have made quite the same impact on him as Mitoma has done recently.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

“Mitoma was desperately unlucky not to make my team of the week after his performance at the Amex Stadium against Liverpool. However, I was determined to find a place for him after his performance against a Bournemouth side that might have got something out of the game had it not been for his brilliance,” he told BBC Sport.

“The Japan international is the most exciting player I have seen in a Brighton shirt since a young Peter Ward burst onto the scene in the 1970s”

As is the case with most Brighton players, it seems, Mitoma is attracting attention. It is almost remarkable that he had not made his debut for the Seagulls before this season.

Reports from 90min have previously suggested that Arsenal want the forward. And Fabrizio Romano has more recently claimed to Caught Offside that he could cost more than £35 million.

On current form, that is a potential bargain. He is not only scoring goals, but he is also causing all kinds of problems for defenders with his clever movement and blistering pace.

Interestingly, FBRef lists Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka amongst the similar players to Mitoma. Meanwhile, Kingsley Coman and Jack Grealish are also mentioned.

Arsenal may still be on the lookout for greater depth in the summer. They have signed Trossard. But they potentially need more as they prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

Mitoma’s asking price is only going to increase if his current form continues. And it would be no surprise if there were indeed plenty more goals to come.