BBC pundit amazed by Andy Robertson during first-half of Liverpool clash











Dion Dublin has praised Andy Robertson for the brilliant first-half cross that almost led to Darwin Nunez putting Liverpool in front against Manchester United, in comments to BBC Radio Five Live.

It was pulsating first-half at Anfield, with both sides playing at a rapid pace. And it really felt like the scoreline could have been anything after the first half-hour.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s best opportunities midway through the half. Trent Alexander-Arnold found Robertson on the left. And the Scotland international played a stunning cross into the box, with Nunez seemingly poised to beat David De Gea.

Dublin praises Robertson

The Uruguayan did make contact. However, Lisandro Martinez was there to produce an amazing block to steer the ball behind for a corner.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Dublin praised Martinez for denying Nunez. But he also credited the Liverpool left-back for the ball in in the first place.

“What a great bit of defending from Martinez and a brilliant ball from Robertson,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“We’ve played nearly 23 minutes and the game hasn’t settled, it’s all still very frantic!”

Obviously, it had been a really disappointing season for Liverpool overall. They still have some work to do if they hope to make the top-four in the Premier League.

But one player who has stepped up on a number of occasions is Robertson. He does not always have the best games. But he is always there, trying to make things happen and doing all he can to drive his teammates on.

That partnership with Nunez is potentially one to keep an eye on in the future. Nunez is definitely finding his feet on Merseyside after a mixed few months. But the pair had some bright moments down Liverpool’s left flank in the first-half.

Of course, nothing could have prepared Liverpool fans for what was to come in the second-half. They ran riot, scoring six times to secure a 7-0 victory.

They went through the gears after half-time. But the stage was set with some of the superb moments of quality during that first-half.