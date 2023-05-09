BBC pundit admits £12m Arsenal player has completely proved him wrong this season











BBC pundit Garth Crooks has admitted that he’s been proven completely wrong by Arsenal midfielder Jorginho of late.

Jorginho put in an exceptional performance on Sunday as Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win at St James’ Park. The 31-year-old has started in each of Arsenal’s last two games and helped them to wins over Chelsea and Newcastle.

He’s replaced Thomas Partey in the starting line-up, with the Ghanaian struggling for form over the past few weeks.

It’s fair to say that eyebrows were raised when Arsenal decided to bring Jorginho in from Chelsea for a fee worth £12 million back in January.

But the Italian is proving to be a useful option for Mikel Arteta and Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that despite initial doubts, Jorginho has proven him wrong in recent weeks.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Crooks on Jorginho

Crooks selected Jorginho in his Premier League team of the week after his display against Newcastle on Sunday.

And the BBC pundit admitted that he wasn’t convinced about the former Chelsea man back in January.

“When Jorginho arrived from Stamford Bridge I wasn’t entirely sure why Arsenal had invested in the Italian,” Crooks said.

“I must say I saw hints of why after his performance in midweek against Chelsea but the way he played against Newcastle explained exactly why Mikel Arteta saw such value in the player. His experience at crucial moments in the match at St James’ Park was clearly evident.

“He is the perfect foil for Thomas Partey, who has had an excellent season but is in desperate need of a rest like most of the players who played in the World Cup.

“Newcastle are a big side and the moment they realised they couldn’t outplay Arsenal they tried to intimidate them and, all credit to the Gunners, they were having none of it.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho has really stepped up over the past couple of games and it’s benefited Arsenal massively to have such an experienced player in the middle of the park.

He’s played in some huge games throughout his career and it seems he will play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s push for the title.

The win at Newcastle was huge for the Gunners as it kept them within touching distance of Manchester City.

