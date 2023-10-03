BBC journalist claims Rangers simply can’t afford to appoint 47-year-old as new manager

Journalist Rory Smith has insisted that there is virtually no chance of Marcelo Gallardo becoming the next Rangers boss, with the Ibrox hierarchy unlikely to be able to afford the 47-year-old manager.

Smith was speaking on The Monday Night Club after Rangers confirmed that they have sacked Michael Beale after a poor start to the campaign.

It is always a pivotal moment when the Gers have to appoint a new manager. Unfortunately, the gap between themselves and the Scottish Premiership leaders is already a sizeable one. And they were knocked out of the Champions League at the qualifying stages.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

A number of names have already been mentioned as potential candidates. In fact, the Daily Record put together a list of possible options Rangers may want to look at. And one name mentioned was that of Marcelo Gallardo.

Rangers won’t be able to afford Marcelo Gallardo as their next manager

Gallardo is yet to work in Europe as a manager. But you would imagine that he would have received a host of offers having left River Plate almost a year ago.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Daily Record‘s report noted that Rangers would face a huge task trying to convince Gallardo to come in at Ibrox. And when his name was mentioned to Smith, the journalist suggested that he cannot see the Argentinian being appointed.

“He is mystifyingly out of work after what he did at River. But I will say confidently that Rangers can’t afford Marcelo Gallardo. That won’t happen,” he told The Monday Night Club.

Gers need to produce something special with next appointment

Rangers need to make a big statement with their next appointment. The likes of Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale had their plus points. But neither seemed to be at the top of their managerial games when they got the Gers gig.

In fairness to van Bronckhorst, he did help Rangers come agonisingly close to winning the Europa League. And Beale is clearly an outstanding coach. But those appointments did not work out for Rangers.

Appointing Gallardo would capture the imagination in an instant. But he is not the only name who would really excite the supporters.

The problem Rangers perhaps face is that their start to the campaign has been so underwhelming. So it is going to be a massive job for whoever succeeds Beale.