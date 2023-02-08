BBC claims the thought of appointing 36-year-old manager 'certainly appeals' to Leeds now











The prospect of appointing Vincent Kompany to replace Jesse Marsch in the dugout now appeals to Leeds United.

BBC Sport have produced a report on the Elland Road managerial search, and Leeds have not been shy to look into the Championship.

Carlos Corberan worked at Leeds as both under-23s head coach and assistant to Marcelo Bielsa but has just signed a new deal with West Brom.

And they report that 36-year-old Kompany, who has Burnley seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, would appeal.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Appointing Kompany would appeal to Leeds

Burnley are 17 points ahead of Middlesbrough in third and that means they are almost certain to make an instant return to the Premier League.

So it would be fair to assume that if Kompany sticks with Burnley, he would be a top flight manager by the time next season kicks off.

Any manager who joins Leeds right now will not have the same guarantee, but of course the club does have a squad good enough to avoid relegation comfortably.

It seems that Leeds may need someone with more experience, but Kompany does have the mental strength forged playing for titles at Manchester City.

He also plays an expansive style of play, which has transformed Burnley over the course of one season, after they had such a clear identity under Sean Dyche.

It remains to be seen which direction Leeds go in, with the club looking to make an appointment before Sunday’s home meeting with Manchester United.