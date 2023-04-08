Bayern Munich making it difficult for Tottenham and Chelsea to appoint Julian Nagelsmann - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are on the lookout for a new permanent manager, and Julian Nagelsmann is on both clubs’ wish list.

The German wasn’t supposed to be on any club’s immediate radar, but after Bayern Munich took the sudden decision to part ways with him last month, he has become a wanted man.

However, if Christian Falk is to be believed, Bayern hold all the cards even beyond the end of this season.

Bayern Munich want a transfer fee from Tottenham and Chelsea for Julian Nagelsmann

Initially, reports revealed that Tottenham and Chelsea would have to pay Bayern Munich a compensation if they appointed Nagelsmann “before the end of the current campaign“.

Many fans felt that’s why both Spurs and the Blues are waiting until the summer before they can get him. That, however, may not be the case.

Falk has now come out and claimed that Bayern will be paying Nagelsmann until the end of his contract in 2026 – not just till this summer. He says Chelsea or Tottenham will have to pay the German giants a transfer fee if they want to appoint him at any point before his deal runs out.

Bayern are not prepared to make it easy for either club.

Falk wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Julian Nagelsmann is music to the ears of Bayern, as they could end up saving a lot of money in future. Technically speaking, the coach’s contract until 2026 is still running and he remains the most expensive manager in world football.

“Bayern are now looking to cut costs with the transfer fee. I heard from the club that if Chelsea or Tottenham want Nagelsmann, they have to pay a transfer fee for him.

“Bayern are more than aware that Chelsea are used to forking out big transfer fees for managers. Graham Potter is second on the list of the most expensive managers behind Julian Nagelsmann following the £21.5m fee.

“Nagelsmann will gradually earn less from Bayern Munich, season to season. He’s just allegedly going to get 80% of his €6.7m salary from this July. From July 2024 , it goes down to an estimated 65% and then 50% from July 2025.”

TBR View:

That further complicates things for Tottenham, doesn’t it?

It is unclear how much Bayern will demand to let Nagelsmann join Spurs, but looking at the numbers above, it definitely doesn’t look like it will be a small amount.

Tottenham would’ve had to pay Antonio Conte a bit of money when they let him go. That would’ve caused a small dent on their finances, and the fact that they will need to pay a transfer fee for Nagelsmann along with the huge salary he’s sure to demand makes this move more and more unlikely.

Chelsea, on the other hand, may not think too much about splashing the cash and getting him in, which would be even more annoying for Spurs fans.

