Bayern Munich want to sign ‘phenemonal’ Tottenham player as well as Harry Kane

While all the talk at Tottenham is of a bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, the German side could end up moving for yet another Spurs ace.

The German club are looking to improve their squad this summer. They’ve already beaten a number of English clubs to the signing of Kim-Min Jae, and as we know, are trying to tempt Kane from Tottenham.

But according to The Sun, Bayern’s interest in Tottenham players doesn’t just stop with the England skipper.

The Sun claims that Bayern are showing an interest in signing Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The £20m midfielder is thought to be on his way out this summer. The arrival of Ange Postecoglou, coupled with a desire from the player himself to find a new challenge, has led to a number of rumours over his future.

Atletico Madrid are thought to be the leading the chase to sign Hojbjerg. However, a move back to Bayern could well appeal to the midfielder.

Lauded by Jose Mourinho as a ‘phenomenal’ and ‘intelligent’ footballer, Hojbjerg has been key for Spurs. But with another new manager in place, it looks like his time with the club could be ending.

Moving on

It’s quite clear that Hojbjerg fancies a new challenge and on the flipside, it’s obvious that Ange Postecoglou won’t be standing in players ways if they want to move on.

The new Spurs boss wants everyone pulling in the same direction and if Hojbjerg wants out, then so be it.

Bayern being interested is another twist in the tale this summer, though. Their pursuit of Kane is well known but if they snap up Hojbjerg as well, then Tottenham fans will wonder what’s going on.

Tottenham have had a good summer so far. In the window, they’ve done well. If they do sell Hojbjerg, then we can expect yet another signing.