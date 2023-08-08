Bayern Munich are likely to move for reported Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic if they can’t land Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet providing an update on Bayern’s interest in signing Kane.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported just yesterday that Tottenham have knocked back yet another bid from Bayern to sign Kane.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is standing firm over his valuation of the England captain, despite rumours of a deadline over the weekend.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have been looking at options in the event that Kane does seal a switch to Germany this summer and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target.

Indeed, journalist Rudy Galetti claims Tottenham have already explored the option of signing Vlahovic due to Bayern’s interest in Kane.

But if Spurs do manage to keep hold of their all-time top goalscorer, it seems that Bayern could switch their attention to Vlahovic.

Bayern likely to target Vlahovic if they can’t land Kane

The Mail claims that Spurs have rebuffed Bayern’s latest £86 million offer for Kane, with the striker looking increasingly likely to see out the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

And should the Bundesliga giants decide to abandon their interest in Kane, Vlahovic is likely to emerge as their next striker target.

Vlahovic endured a difficult campaign last time out as he battled with fitness issues and a dip in form at Juve.

The 23-year-old still netted 10 times in 27 appearances and has been a prolific goalscorer in Italy over the past three seasons.

He’s been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent and it’s no surprise to see Bayern eyeing him as an alternative option to Kane.

The ideal scenario for Tottenham would be for them to miss out on Vlahovic to Bayern in this case, which would ultimately see Kane stay for at least another year.

Nevertheless, Spurs will have to think about a succession plan for their star man due to his contract situation.