Barry Ferguson praises Rangers manager target with ‘knack for winning the big games’

Glasgow Rangers icon Barry Ferguson has praised Ibrox managerial candidate Philippe Clement.

Writing in the Daily Record, the Rangers cult hero says Clement is an “impressive” option for the Ibrox club.

Rangers remain in pursuit of a new manager to take the Ibrox reins after parting company with Michael Beale.

Rangers have taken their time in pursuit of a new manager, in a bid to get the decision spot on after several below-par appointments.

At present, it looks like Clement and Kevin Muscat are the frontrunners for the Ibrox gig.

Ferguson likes both candidates and reckons there’s a “bonus” with the Belgian in that Rangers won’t need to pay compensation.

“It’s clearly a tough decision and the board are right to take their time because the big Belgian has an impressive track record too,” wrote the Ibrox icon.

“Winning titles with Genk and Club Brugge shows he has a knack for winning the big games. And taking Monaco to a third-place finish in France is a decent result too.

“The fact he won’t cost the board anything in terms of compensation is a bonus having had to pay off Michael Beale and his staff.”

Our view

Rangers have two really good candidates from which they will hope to make their appointment.

Both have great track records in most of the managerial appointments they’ve had, and both boast considerable experience and trophy hauls.

Rangers cannot be a stepping stone for aspiring managers to cut their teeth before either failing or going elsewhere after a year or two.

The Ibrox club needs someone with experience both in terms of games and also winning silverware. And both Clement and Muscat fit the bill.