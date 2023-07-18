Barcelona would be interested if ‘exceptional’ Tottenham player becomes available next year

Barcelona would be one of the teams who would be interested if Harry Kane ends up leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer next summer.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that the Spurs striker’s situation in this window remains incredibly uncertain amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

It does appear that Harry Kane is likely to either be playing for Tottenham or Bayern next season. The Bavarian giants are battling with Paris Saint-Germain in this window. But The Athletic reports that Kane is not particularly keen to make the move to Parc des Princes this summer.

Barcelona could be keen if Kane leaves Spurs next summer

Of course, if the ‘exceptional‘ 29-year-old ends up staying, the question will then turn to whether he will leave on a free or sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

What will not help Spurs’ cause is that there are likely to be many more offers on the table if Kane looks set to be available on a free transfer.

And one of those may come from Catalonia, with The Athletic reporting that Barcelona would be interested in signing Kane next year.

Barca, of course, signed Robert Lewandowski last year. But the Poland international will turn 35 in August. So it is little surprise that they would be eyeing a potential replacement for him.

And Tottenham will be aware of how difficult it could become if clubs such as Barca target Kane. One of the negatives of joining Bayern is that the Bavarian giants should win the Bundesliga every year.

Barcelona are obviously amongst the favourites in Spain. But joining them offers Kane the chance to play in El Clasico and compete with Real Madrid.

Bayern have obviously enjoyed unbelievable success. But Barca have surely had a bigger impact in shaping how football has been played over the last two decades. So it would arguably be the more romantic option.

Perhaps the prospect of potential future interest from Barcelona will actually help Tottenham keep Kane this summer.

But clearly, it is a further reminder that Spurs have a huge task to convince their talisman to stay beyond next year.