Barcelona want to sign ‘super’ Liverpool player; also keen on Chelsea first-team star

Liverpool will need to fight off potential interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid if they want to keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England defender has been a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side once more, although he did miss the weekend win over Wolves. Liverpool are hoping he signs a new contract with the club soon.

And if he does pen fresh terms, it will see the Reds stave off interest from Barcelona and Madrid.

Barcelona want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James

According to 90Min, the Spanish giants are keen on landing one of England’s top right-backs. It’s claimed that the pair have an interest in signing both Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea’s Reece James.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, James recently signed a new contract with the Blues and now Liverpool are hoping that Trent follows in his England teammate’s shoes.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to push to remain at Anfield, with no desire from him personally to leave the club.

After moving into a more advanced role from right-back, Trent has excelled and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labelled the defender as a ‘super‘ player recently.

La Liga move now less inspiring

There was a time when a move to Madrid or Barcelona would have swayed nearly any player in the world.

But while Jude Bellingham is excelling for Real, right now, the Premier League is the place to be for any top player in the game.

Trent is doing just fine at Liverpool and could even go onto be the captain at some point if he stays.

Right now, Alexander-Arnold is best of remaining at Anfield and while bids might come from the Spanish giants, the Reds will likely swat them away.