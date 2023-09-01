Barcelona have finally launched late bid to sign ‘incredible’ Arsenal target, he’s ready to join them

Barcelona have finally launched a late loan bid to sign Manchester City star and reported Arsenal target Joao Cancelo.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet sharing an update on Cancelo’s proposed switch to Camp Nou in their transfer blog [01/09 09:04].

Mikel Arteta has been on the lookout for a new full-back after Jurrien Timber picked up a serious injury on his Arsenal debut.

Joao Cancelo is one name who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, The Daily Express claims that Arsenal do hold an interest in signing Cancelo, but were told by City they’d have to pay ‘silly money’ to sign him.

Now, it seems Barcelona are closing in on signing the full-back after an eventful week.

Barca lodge Cancelo bid

The Telegraph claims Barca have finally submitted a late loan bid to sign Cancelo from City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been braced for a bid for weeks, but they were yet to receive one up until last night.

It’s noted that Barca’s financial difficulties is the reason behind the delayed offer after Cancelo had been waiting to fly to Spain earlier this week.

Barcelona’s familiar financial difficulties are understood to have been behind the ‘chaotic’ delays.

Cancelo has fallen out of favour under Guardiola after he was arguably one of the best full-backs in the Premier League before last season.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich but failed to impress in Germany.

He’s been labelled an ‘incredible’ player after some top performances for City over the years and would have been a decent option for Arsenal.

It’s certainly a surprise that Arsenal haven’t moved for a new full-back after Timber’s injury. Kieran Tierney has also left the club which leaves them with just Oleksandr Zinchenko in the position.

Nevertheless, the Gunners must feel they have the required depth in the position, with Takehiro Tomiyasu providing cover across the backline.