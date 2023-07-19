Arsenal’s new signings are all joining up with the squad for the pre-season tour of the USA and you know what that means.

Indeed, it’s almost time for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to undergo their initiation ceremonies at the Emirates.

In typical fashion, all three of these players will be tasked with singing in front of their new teamamates, but Aaron Ramsdale is going to campaign for Declan Rice to be forbidden from singing one song.

Rice, Rice, Baby has become something of a catchphrase for the midfielder on social media in recent years, but Ramsdale is campaigning to have the midfielder banned from singing that tune during his initiation.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Vanilla Ice banned

Ramsdale spoke about Rice’s arrival and his initiation to TNT Sports.

“Energy on and off, he’s a loud character, he loves to make people smile and laugh. It will be good because we can bounce off each other, we’re both quite loud personalities, what he achieved at West Ham, he’s left there with great experiences and he will come to us and try to lift us. Another added person to our squad and another golfer to add to our society, so I’ll play a bit of golf with him now and then,” Ramsdale said.

“They will be singing, we will go to Germany and the US and there’ll be a night where they sing. That will be on social media for a period of time. He (Rice) will thrive off that, we’ve seen him singing Rice Rice Baby before. We will try to get that one banned because it’s so comfortable for him and see what else he’s got, but it’s a good laugh and the staff get involved as well.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He’ll be fine

Rice may well be banned from singing his favourite song at his initiation, but we’re sure he’ll find a suitable alternative.

As Ramsdale says, the £105m man is a loud character, he’s not someone who is going to back down from this type of challenge, and he’ll take it all in his stride.

Keep an eye out on social media for these initiation videos emerging because they’re always a highlight of the summer transfer window.