Liverpool have started this season brilliantly.

The Reds are yet to lose a game in the Premier League, and with a bit more luck against Chelsea, they would’ve had four wins from four games so far this season.

Speaking on his podcast, Peter Crouch has tipped Liverpool to continue their good run this season, tipping a 3-1 win against Wolves on Saturday, while he also reserved special praise for Darwin Nunez, claiming that the 24-year-old is ‘bang in form’ at the moment.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Nunez bang in form

Crouch shared his verdict on Nunez and Liverpool’s recent form.

“I’ve gone with 3-1 to Liverpool. They’re really clicking. The front three look like they’ve had a season together. I think Nunez is obviously bang in form. He scored a couple the other day. Salah, I don’t think that door is shut, I think he will probably do one more year and then leave at the end of it,” Crouch said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Playing his best

Crouch is absolutely right, Nunez is bang at it at the moment, and it has to be said that he’s playing his best football at Liverpool right now.

His two goals against Newcastle felt like the moment he truly announced himself to the Premier League, while he built on that with another goal against Aston Villa the week later.

After a two-week international break, we can only hope that Nunez’s rhythm hasn’t been interrupted as he looks like he is truly playing his best football since joining Liverpool.

Let’s hope that Nunez can keep this up and continue to bang in the goals for the Reds.