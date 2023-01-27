Leeds Transfer News: Bamba Dieng makes transfer decision after Premier League talks
Leeds and Everton have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Bamba Dieng, with the forward now set to sign for Lorient in Ligue 1.
Dieng had been a target for both Leeds and Everton. Both clubs had reportedly looked into landing Dieng this month and had even touched base with his representatives over a £12m deal.
However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Dieng has now made his mind up on his next move. And it won’t be to come to England, with Dieng set to remain in France with Lorient.
Taking to his Twitter account, Romano confirmed that Dieng is set to pen a long-term deal with Lorient, with a fee of around £8m being agreed with Marseille.
Of course, missing out on Dieng at this stage won’t hurt Leeds like it once might have. They have signed Gio Rutter in a club-record deal to add firepower. The club are also close to signing Weston McKennie, while a move for Brazilian winger Tete has also been discussed.
Lauded for his ‘electric‘ pace, Dieng would have given Leeds and Everton a fresh option. Indeed, it is probably the Toffees who are most disappointed in seeing Dieng choose Lorient here.
TBR’s View: Dieng one that got away for Leeds
Leeds fans will hope that the signing of Rutter pays off and from there, they’ll be able to simply forget about any past interest in Dieng.
However, for the price, it does like one that might have slipped the net here. Dieng has a lot to like and for around the £10m price point, it would have been a potential bargain.
Alas, it’s not to be and Dieng will now look to kick on and impress. If he does do well in Lorient, then don’t be surprised to see his name crop up again come next January.
