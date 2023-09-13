Richarlison isn’t having the best of times of it at Tottenham right now.

He’s failed to fill the void left behind by Harry Kane so far, and he’s still stuck on just one league goal for Spurs since signing last summer.

The Brazilian attacker clearly does have a lot of potential. After all, he performs admirably for his national team as the starting striker, but he’s just not showing his ability at club level.

Speaking on the No Ratings Podcast, Gary Lineker has discussed Richarlison’s situation, stating that the Spurs star is a player with bags of potential, but he isn’t realising it at the moment.

Not as good as he should be

Lineker spoke about Richarlison not reaching his potential.

“Richarlison is one of those with bags of potential that I don’t think has realised it yet, certainly not at Spurs, he’s had his moments, and he started the World Cup in superb style,” Lineker said.

Clock is ticking

As Lineker says, Richarlison is a player with bags of potential, but he’s running out of time to show what he can do.

After a year of poor performances at Spurs, it won’t be long before Ange Postecoglou and co start to question Richarlison’s place in this squad.

Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil are all champing at the bit to get a chance in this Spurs side, and if Richarlison continues to play poorly, it won’t be long before Postecoglou turns to another player and ultimately drops Richarlison.