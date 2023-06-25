Stan Collymore has described the move from Arsenal to spend £65 million to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea as baffling.

Collymore was speaking to the Sunday People (25/6; page 63) as the Blues forward nears completing his move across the capital to join the Gunners this summer.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Kai Havertz looks set to be Arsenal’s first signing of the transfer window. As reported by the Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta’s men have agreed a £65 million fee with Chelsea for the Germany international.

Collymore baffled by Arsenal move for Havertz

It is a move that would have initially taken many by surprise. Havertz really has not had the best time at Stamford Bridge, only showing glimpses of his quality during his time with the Blues.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Certainly, on paper, it looks to be a really good bit of business for Chelsea. But there is also absolutely no question that the 24-year-old has the potential to be so much better than he has been so far in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Collymore admitted that he cannot quite get his head around the decision from Arsenal to sign the German.

“Arsenal’s decision to spend £65 million on Kai Havertz is still baffling me,” he told the Sunday People (25/6; page 63).

“A year ago, the capture of Oleks Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus were hailed by the Gunners as them signing two players who would take them closer to the title because both were experienced winners.

“And now when they need to make those kind of signings again, I don’t look at Havertz and see the nasty, gnarly, drag-the-rest-of-them-kicking-and-screaming-towards-top-spot player they could do with.”

It is definitely a gamble for Arsenal to spend so much on Havertz. The Gunners have an amazing opportunity after challenging for the Premier League title last season.

They have been proven right for targeting the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale in the past. And Havertz can play in some many different positions, so he ticks so many boxes for Arteta.

But obviously, their move for Havertz takes a large bite out of their transfer budget. So if the move does not work out, it really has the potential to set the Gunners back in the coming seasons.