Aston Villa have signed Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and the excitement around this deal is palpable.

The French winger was one of the stars of the Bundesliga for quite some time before heading to Villa Park, and now that he’s arrived in England, we can’t wait to see what he can do.

There’s a lot of buzz around this move, but according to Chris Sutton speaking on Fantasy 606, the winger may not be that good this season.

Sutton was discussing his FPL team with his co-hosts, and he warned them against bringing Diaby in, claiming that his goals will dry up after a solid pre-season campaign.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Diaby won’t be that good

Sutton gave his verdict on Diaby.

“If you score all of your goals in pre-season then by the time your season starts you’ve dried up. Diaby to dry up. Get him in your team Dave, Diaby would be a bad pick. I think Diaby is a good signing, but I would not hang my hat on him. He could be the villain for you Dave,” Sutton said.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tough

It takes a brave man to predict how Moussa Diaby will get on at Aston Villa this season.

The Frenchman looked like an absolute dynamo during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, but, of

course, you could say the same about Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz before

they came to England.

The reality is that players from the Bundesliga can really struggle at this level, and while Diaby does look like the real deal, as Sutton says, you can’t hang your hat on him at this moment in time.

It will be interesting to see how Diaby gets on this season, that’s for sure.