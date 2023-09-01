West Ham have been very quiet on transfer deadline day, and, sadly, it doesn’t sound as though business is about to pick up.

Indeed, while the Hammers have been linked to the likes of Filip Kostic and Hugo Ekitike on deadline day, it doesn’t sound as though anything is going to happen on either of those fronts.

Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, has claimed that he’s had a text from someone at the very top of West Ham United, and the message has been that nothing is going to happen.

Sadly, Gill says that he’s been told West Ham aren’t likely to make any signings before the deadline, and that the general message is that everyone can tune out of the transfer talk when it comes to the Hammers.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

No more signings

Gill shared the text he received about West Ham’s deadline day.

“Yeah on my way here I sent a text out when I was leaving and I got a text back while I was driving from someone at the very top of West Ham who is involved in all of their dealings and he said, and I quote, ‘nothing likely to happen.’ So I’m the bearer of bad news. Apart from, of course, Andy Irving. So the latest from West Ham is that you can go to bed,” Gill said.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Job well done

West Ham may not be doing any deadline day business, but they can still look back on this window positively.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mohamed Kudus and Kostas Mavropanos whould all be fantastic additions to this side, and after a bright start to the season, it looks as though good times could be coming at West Ham.

This has been a solid window for the east London club, that’s for sure.