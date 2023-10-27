‘Back to his best’: Gary Lineker says £22m Tottenham player looks reborn this season

Tottenham look like a completely different team this season.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Spurs were one of the very worst teams in the Premier League last season for a period under Cristian Stellini, but now, they look like genuine title contenders.

Spurs look reborn, and so do some of their players.

Indeed, many of the players that were so bad last season are looking brilliant now, and speaking on The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker has reserved some special praise for Heung-Min Son.

The pundit says that the South Korean has been exceptional this season, claiming that he’s back to his best.

Son is back to his best

Lineker hailed Tottenham and the £22m man.

“If they can keep everyone fit. Let’s look at the partnerships they have on the pitch. Son and Maddison, they are superb. Son in the nine role is looking exceptional. Back to his best. Maddison has been brilliant and is brilliant.”

“And at the back Van de Ven and Romero. Is there a better defensive partnership in the Premier League at the moment? You’d perhaps look at Man City but they tend to move around their partnerships so much.”

Son has been amazing

Lineker isn’t wrong here, Son has been amazing this season.

However, we can’t help but take issue with the idea that he’s ‘back to his best’. He’s better than ever.

Son is genuinely on track to have his best goalscoring season for Tottenham, and while it remains to be seen if he can keep this running rate up, there’s reason to believe he will.

Son had a poor season last time around, there’s no doubt about it, but this time, he’s come back with a vengeance and he’s making up for lost time.