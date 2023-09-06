Heung-Min Son endured a dreadful season in 2022/23.

Coming off the back of a Golden Boot campaign, Son couldn’t buy a goal for love nor money last season as he struggled to find any sort of form.

However, at the beginning of this season, he’s looked so much more dangerous under Ange Postecoglou, and he capped off his strong start with a hat-trick against Burnley over the weekend.

Son was very impressive against the Clarets, and speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles stated that Son now looks to be back on track after such a poor turn last time out.

Back on track

Giles gave his verdict on Son and his return to form.

“He’s done a really good job so far. To win away by scoring five and he’s got Son back on track now, as you know he scored a hat-trick after not scoring so far this season. I think he’s been missing Harry Kane,” Giles said.

Not another false dawn

The £22m forward does look to be back to his best, but, sadly, we’ve been here before.

Indeed, it was around this time last year that Son had a massive false dawn against Leicester as he netted a hat-trick against the Foxes in what looked to be a performance to jumpstart his campaign.

Unfortunately, the South Korean was never able to build on that performance, and his season still panned out poorly.

Hopefully, things turn out to be rather different this time, and we can only hope that Son ends up showing his ability for the remainder of the season and work his way up the scoring charts.