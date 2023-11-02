‘Back him’: Pundit has fears one man could completely derail Tottenham’s title challenge

For the first time in a while, Tottenham looked primed and ready to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and if they keep this up, they will be champions.

However, as always, there’s this nagging feeling that disaster may be around the corner at Tottenham.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles has been discussing Spurs’ season so far, and he’s excited by what is happening in north London.

However, Giles did share one fear he has for Tottenham, claiming that Daniel Levy could mess up Spurs’ title challenge if he starts to mess around in the transfer window and unbalances the squad.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Levy could ruin Spurs’ title challenge

Giles spoke about Levy.

“He’s done well and has the team spirit with the players he has. He needs to be given the right now to go and get the next players in and keep this spirit. If Daniel Levy starts messing about he’s going to mess it up in a big way, back this guy, get the players in he wants and really back him,” Giles said.

Give Ange the reins

As simple as it sounds, Daniel Levy should wholly back his manager in January and let him do what he wants to this squad.

So many times we’ve seen Chairmen and Sporting Directors stick their noses in where it’s not wanted and make signings that don’t suit the gaffer, but Spurs have struck gold with Postecoglou, and they can’t allow this project to be in anyone else’s hands but his.

Postecoglou has earned the right to be the man calling the shots at Tottenham, and Levy’s best bet here is to just hold his hands up and admit that the Australian should be trusted whole-heartedly.