Bacary Sagna says Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is 'absolutely fantastic'











Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has been speaking about Bukayo Saka and he thinks Mikel Arteta has an ‘absolutely fantastic’ talent on his hands.

Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal this season and the 21-year-old has really kicked on since returning from the World Cup.

He played a key role in England’s run to the quarter-finals as he announced himself on the world’s biggest stage.

The Hale End academy product has carried that form into domestic football and he’s arguably been Arsenal’s standout player this season.

Of course, there are plenty of Arsenal players who have shone throughout the current campaign, but Sagna thinks Saka has been the pick of the bunch.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sagna lauds Saka

Speaking to The Games Cabin, Sagna was asked who has been Arsenal’s most important player in the title race so far.

“Bukayo Saka,” the former Gunners defender said. “He’s a constant threat whenever he gets the ball, he’s looking to create and be his team’s most creative player.

“Of course, many of the players in Arsenal’s team deserve massive credit as they’ve been really solid but I believe the way that Bukayo has been improving, the way he’s been attacking, the way he’s been creating and scoring goals has been really important for the team.

“Hopefully, he can stay injury free. He’s very young, he’s going to improve, he’s a brilliant player already and I believe he has the greatest impact in this current Arsenal team.”

Sagna also believes that Saka should be in with a shout for player of the season, despite Erling Haaland’s staggering goalscoring record for Manchester City.

“He’s been the best player in the Premier League this season,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Erling Haaland is crowned PFA Player of the Year but up until now, I don’t see any other player that’s had a bigger impact on their team than Bukayo. To have that consistency, game after game has been absolutely fantastic.”

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sagna makes a great point about the impact Saka has had on this Arsenal side over the past year.

While Haaland’s numbers are difficult to compete with, the Arsenal youngster has helped his side race into a five point lead at the top of the table this season.

If Arsenal do go on to lift the title, you could make a strong case for Saka picking up the PFA award if he continues his brilliant form.

Show all