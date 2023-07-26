Bacary Sagna says 24-year-old will be absolutely brilliant for Arsenal this season

Bacary Sagna has backed summer signing Declan Rice to make a ‘huge impact’ at Arsenal this season.

The former Gunners defender was speaking to talkSPORT and he feels Rice is the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Rice completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium this month for a British record transfer fee, with Arsenal splashing out £105 million to sign him from West Ham.

The 24-year-old has arguably been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of years, while also leading the Hammers to a Europa Conference League title last season.

And Bacary Sagna believes Rice is one of the best in his position in world football, with the former Arsenal man backing him to excel under Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sagna backs Rice to make huge impact at Arsenal

Speaking on talkSPORT, Sagna believes Arsenal are capable of challenging for the Premier League title once again and feels Rice will play a key role for his former side.

“He is probably one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment,” Sagna said. “His progress was amazing through his path with West Ham.

“I’m not surprised to see him join, for me, what is the best team in England at the moment.

“Arsenal were not successful last year, of course, but when you see where they were standing two or three years ago, the evolution of the team is fantastic.

“Mikel Arteta has done an amazing job and I think they will have another chance to show the world they can be champions as well.

“He’s going to have a huge impact. Granit Xhaka is gone so, I see him replacing Xhaka perfectly.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Xhaka completed a switch to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month and Arsenal moved to snap up Rice.

The England international is expected to come in and start from the off under Arteta, especially with Thomas Partey’s future in doubt.

Rice will need some time to adjust to a new system at Arsenal, with Arteta looking to implement a new-look midfield next season, which is likely to include Kai Havertz.

The Gunners fell short last season due to a lack of quality depth. But with the additions of Rice, Havertz and Jurrien Timber, they look to have a more well-rounded squad.