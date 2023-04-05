Auston Trusty reveals how he picked Arsenal over Leeds United











Arsenal footballer Auston Trusty has revealed that he was going to sign for Leeds United until the Gunners swooped in, in January 2022.

The defender, who has one international cap for the USA is currently on loan at Championship side Birmingham City. Current team mate George Friend praised his season so far as he told the Birmingham Mail: “I think Trusty has been incredible”.

In his 38 appearances this season, Trusty has managed to not just be a good defender but a good threat in attack as well as he has managed four goals and two assists.

He will return to Premier League side Arsenal once his current loan deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Auston Trusty nearly signed for Leeds over Arsenal

We know that there is always various clubs from the same division battling for similar players, so it is not shock to see this is what happened with Trusty.

Speaking on Troy Deeney’s podcast, via the Birmingham Mail, Trusty said: “I was actually going to Leeds. Then Arsenal came in the picture and I just basically said, ‘Make this happen.’ I let my agent do all that kind of stuff and I just focus on football because what I was doing in Colorado was attracting the attention of the likes of Arsenal.

“Sooner or later I ended up signing with them.”

No doubt Arsenal definitely have the pull over Leeds United. Despite this, the player may have been more likely to play more football at the club he initially signed for if he went to Leeds.

With the Gunners now title challengers, Trusty will have to improve even more to show Mikel Arteta that he deserves a spot in his squad.

Only time will tell us if Trusty made the right decision in the end. For now, he is clearly enjoying his time playing consistent football at Birmingham.

