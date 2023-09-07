Attacker Arsenal signed for just £27m now said to be worth just as much as Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal have made some absolutely amazing signings in recent years.

Indeed, the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard may well be considered some of the best signings of the modern Premier League era, but perhaps Arsenal’s best bit of business involved a player they didn’t sign.

Cast your mind back to January and you’ll remember that Arsenal were ready to pay £80m for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Ultimately, the winger would end up at Chelsea, and nine months and zero goals later, it looks like Arsenal had a lucky escape here.

The Gunners instead opted to sign Leandro Trossard for £27m, and while he’s not necessarily been a star player for Arsenal, he’s been more than good enough in terms of value for money.

Interestingly, in the ever-changing landscape of football valuations, Trossard is now said to be worth just as much as Mudryk.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to CIES – a sports data observatory, Trossard’s value is now absolutely equal to Mudryk’s at €30m (£25m) despite the massive gap in valuation in the January window.

Of course, Mudryk is much younger and may still end up having the higher ceiling, but after his shocking start to life at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian’s value has tumbled rapidly over the past few months, while Trossard’s has steadily risen.

These two players are always going to be linked due to the fact their transfer sagas were so intertwined, and now, more than ever, it appears that Arsenal got the better end of the deal here in getting Trossard instead of Mudryk.

Arsenal very rarely get it wrong in the transfer window these days, and this whole saga is a prime example of the Gunners getting it so so right.