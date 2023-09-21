‘Atrocious’: Sky Sports pundit stunned by defending of £25m Aston Villa player today

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie could not believe the defending from Aston Villa player Lucas Digne in their European match today.

Aston Villa played their first group stage game in the Europa Conference League game today and it wasn’t the best of starts for the Premier League club.

They went into half-time with the score at 2-2, and going behind twice was not what manager Unai Emery would have expected from his team, despite making multiple changes from their last match.

Digne managed to score one of the goals in the match, but his defending was not great and Hendrie made sure people knew.

Sky Sports pundit slates Lucas Digne

It was an emotional rollercoaster for the left-back but he won’t get away with poor defensive performances like that in the Premier League.

The pundit for the match on Sky Sports was Lee Hendrie and he could not contain his shock at the defending he saw from Digne today.

After the second goal from Legia Warsaw went in, Hendrie told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe what I’m seeing, the defending is atrocious. Legia have set their stall out to play on the counter and they’ve done it brilliantly. It has come from that side again – Digne was also at fault for the first goal.”

Then, when Digne ended up scoring the equalizer at the time, Hendrie said: “He needed that, Digne, because he’s been at fault for the two goals. Villa have been miles off it and are really fortunate to be 2-2.”

Many at the club would no doubt have expected Lucas Digne, who Villa signed for £25million, to just be the cover left-back this season at Villa.

Despite this, he has been used a lot this season, and this is due to the injury Alex Moreno suffered. He has made the bench the last two games but he is clearly not fully fit.