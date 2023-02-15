Atletico Madrid youngster Abde Raihani rejects Arsenal offer











Atletico Madrid youngster Abde Raihani has rejected offers from Arsenal and a couple of Premier League rivals and is ready to sign a new contract in the Spanish capital, according to a report from Marca.

Raihani has been in excellent form for Atleti’s youth ranks this term, scoring 16 times. The 19-year-old has also scored three goals in the UEFA Youth League.

His form is not going unnoticed in the Premier League. Marca reports that Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves have all made offers for the teenager.

Abde Raihani rejects Arsenal move

However, the report suggests that Raihani is ready to reject the chance to move to England. Instead, he is about to sign a contract with Diego Simeone’s men which will tie him down until 2027.

Meanwhile, his deal is set to include a release clause worth £62.2 million – which is quite something when you consider that he is yet to make his first-team debut for Atletico.

Clearly, plenty within football feel that Raihani is destined for a very bright career. Atletico have made a big effort to keep him. Meanwhile, it is a very exciting time to join Manchester United or Arsenal. Wolves also have Julen Lopetegui at the helm, so you can imagine that a Molineux move will appeal to plenty of Spanish players.

Arsenal have had some success when signing players from Spain. Of course, the deal for Thomas Partey has been a hugely significant one.

But they have also made some inspired moves when bringing in youngsters from the country. And they may have hoped that Raihani would be the latest outstanding prospect to join their ranks.

However, it appears that the young forward is planning to stay exactly where he is for the time-being.