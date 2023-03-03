Tottenham and Atletico Madrid both have the same opinion on Sergio Reguilon











Forgotten Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon could be left scratching around for another new club this summer.

Reguilon moved to Atletico Madrid on loan after being outcast by Antonio Conte. The Italian coach deemed Reguilon not good enough for his 3-4-3 system and the Spaniard was quickly farmed out on loan.

Since then, Spurs have gone with the likes of Perisic and Sessegnon in the left wing-back roles. Meanwhile, Reguilon was hoping to cement himself back in Madrid with Los Rojos Blancos.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

But things haven’t gone well for Reguilon and according to Marca – as relayed by Sport Witness – Atletico now can’t wait to see the back of Reguilon.

It’s reported how Diego Simeone is not a fan of the Spanish full-back. Once dubbed as being ‘brilliant‘ by MOTD pundits, it very much seems like Reguilon’s stock has dropped.

Signed by Spurs for around £32m, Reguilon initially did well. But when Conte arrived, his future became clear.

Now snubbed by two top coaches in Conte and Simeone, it very much seems the former Sevilla man is at an impasse in his career. Indeed, Atletico are even believed to be looking for new left-backs, such is their intention to move on from the Spurs man.

TBR’s View: Reguilon needs a complete reboot away from Tottenham

What a shame for Sergio Reguilon. He looked really promising during those initial times with Spurs but it’s just not worked out.

His move to Atletico was seen as a chance for a fresh start but injuries haven’t helped him. It’s clear, too, that defensively he isn’t fancied. Both Simeone and Conte are big on being solid at the back and both have not been impressed.

Reguilon will need a clear stance from Spurs this summer. From there, he’ll hopefully be able to get the right move to rebuild his career a bit.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

