‘Athletically incredible’: Morgan Gibbs-White says 26-year-old Liverpool player is physically unbelievable

Liverpool are one of the most physically impressive teams in the Premier League.

The Reds have a number of players who are either unbelievably fast, unbelievably strong, unbelievably fit or, in some cases, all of the above.

The Merseyside club are able to play their brand of ‘heavy-metal football’ because their players are so physically fantastic, and according to Morgan Gibbs-White, speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Diogo Jota is one player who is ridiculous physically.

Gibbs-White spoke about Jota when presented with the chance to pick him in a small-sided team, and he says that the Portuguese attacker is athletically incredible.

Incredible

Gibbs-White spoke about the Liverpool star.

“That other team is very good. Joe is a very solid captain, someone you need on your team, he’s a leader and then you have Jota who is athletically incredible and so is Anthony, athletically incredible,” Gibbs-White said.

So good

Gibbs-White is absolutely right, Jota is incredible in terms of his physical ability.

When you watch the attacker, it’s clear to see just how fast he is, but he’s also got an incredible engine that carries him through games, while he’s also brilliant in the air.

Jota may only be small, but he scores a massive number of headers because he has a fantastic leap due to his incredible physical gifts.

Jota may not be the player you think of when you think about the most physically gifted players in this Liverpool squad, but make no mistake about it, he’s up there with the fastest, strongest and fittest players at Anfield.