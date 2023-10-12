‘At the same level’: Joleon Lescott says Liverpool have a player who’s as good as £30m Man Utd legend

Some of the debates around past and present players can be very tiresome.

The amount of times we’ve seen Harry Kane compared to Alan Shearer or Jude Bellingham compared to Steven Gerrard is ridiculous, and one debate that has always been bubbling away under the surface is Virgil van Dijk vs Rio Ferdinand.

Both men are two of the best centre-backs of their generation, and the £30m Manchester United legend is constantly being compared to the Liverpool captain.

Speaking on Filthy Fellas, Joleon Lescott has been discussing the eternal Van Dijk vs Salah debate, and he says that the two are actually very close in terms of ability.

Van Dijk up there with Ferdinand

Lescott gave his verdict on Van Dijk and his former England teammate.

“Do you think Rio was better than Van Dijk?” Lescott was asked.

“Yeah, yeah. What Van Dijk has done has been great and he’s been at the same level as Rio, but Rio did it for 10 years. I’m not disrespecting that, but in regards to who Rio was doing it against was different,” Lescott said.

Two of the best

Whether you think Van Dijk is more talented than Ferdinand or not, it has to be said that these are two of the best defenders we have ever seen.

If you’re collating an all-time Premier League XI, these have to be two of the first names on the teamsheet, and the idea of them both playing together in their primes is frightening.

Ferdinand was very much a precursor to Van Dijk, but, in our view, the Dutchman mastered the craft of being a centre-half, even if he was at the top of his game for less time than Ferdinand was.