Tottenham have accepted a bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, but this deal is still a long way from being done.

Indeed, Bayern now need to convince the Tottenham striker to swap his boyhood club for the Bundesliga, and that is not easy task.

Kane has stayed loyal to Spurs through all the ups and downs throughout his career, and while he has every right to up sticks and leave, it’s a tough decision to make.

Interestingly, according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Kane is still currently leaning towards staying at Tottenham.

This is a massive update, and one that Spurs fans will undoubtedly be buzzing to hear.

Yes, £100m for Kane would be good business with one year left on his contract, but at the end of the day, football is about the game that is played on the pitch, and Spurs will be a better team for having Kane in their squad next season.

In all honesty, we can understand why Kane is hesitant to leave Tottenham.

He, quite clearly, absolutely loves the club, and while they haven’t been able to deliver trophies for the striker so far, they’re about to enter a new era under an exciting new manager that could pay dividends.

Of course, there’s the personal aspect too. Kane is a London lad who is very settled where he is with his wife and his family, and a move to Germany would change so many dynamics in his personal life.

We’ve seen British players struggle living abroad before – just ask Ian Rush and Gareth Bale about that, and at this point in his career, Kane may not be too keen to change everything and potential unsettle his family.

Kane could well stay at Tottenham.